Orlando officer suspended pending investigation into arrests 2 children

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida police officer has been suspended as he is investigated for arresting a 6-year-old and an 8-year-old for separate incidents at their schools.
Orlando television station WKMG reported Sunday that Officer Dennis Turner has been suspended pending the outcome of an internal investigation by the Orlando Police Department.
The department’s policy requires an officer to get the approval of a watch commander for the arrest of someone under age 12.
WKMG says that didn’t happen during last Thursday’s arrests.
The 8-year-old was processed at the Juvenile Assessment Center before being released to a family member. The child’s gender wasn’t released, nor was the reason for the arrest.
The 6-year-old girl was returned to her school, and not processed, after a transport officer found out approval wasn’t obtained.
