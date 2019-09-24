Orlando officer fired after arresting two 6-year-olds

ORLANDO (WFLA) — The officer who arrested two 6-year-old elementary school children was fired by the Orlando Police Department Monday.

Officer Dennis Turner was originally suspended pending the police department’s investigation into why he arrested the two children. Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon said he knew Monday morning that Turner needed to be let go.

“As the chief of police one of the top priorities is to earn and protect the trust between the community and its officers,” Rolon said. “Because of this incident, the trust has been put in question.”

Rolon apologized to the children involved and their families.

The police department sent out a special notice Friday reminding officers the arrest of a child under 12 years of age is prohibited unless approved by a manager.

Rolon said he and his staff were appalled when they heard two 6-year-olds were arrested.

“It’s still shocking to us,” he said. “To have something like this happen was completely and totally a surprise to all of us.”

