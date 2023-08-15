OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — An Opelika man is facing sexual abuse charges stemming from an assault at a furniture store, according to the Opelika Police Department (OPD).

OPD began investigating on June 2 after someone reported they were sexually assaulted by an employee at Aaron’s Furniture the previous day. During this investigation, two other victims were identified.

Dominique Marcus Hammond, 39, was arrested on charges of first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse on Aug. 11. OPD says he faces several other misdemeanor charges as well.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPD Detective Division at (334) 705-5220. The secret witness hotline can be reached at (334) 745-8665.