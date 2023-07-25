BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Monday, one person died due to dangerous water conditions in the Gulf, and 32 were rescued.

Bay County was flying single red flags Monday morning, but they were in the process of changing to double reds when they received a 911 call. Storms over the weekend had stirred up the Gulf surf conditions.

“With the increase in the wind speed and the ground swell that came to our area, they decided early this morning … to go to double red flags,” Major of Law Enforcement Operations David Baldwin said.

Bay County officials said 32 people were rescued from the water on Monday. One of those resulted in the death of a woman behind Rick Seltzer Park off Thomas Drive.

“The lifeguards pulled the female from the water and began a life-saving technique of CPR on her and we were able to get her topside to the ambulance and took her to the hospital where unfortunately she passed away from the situation of being in the Gulf from drowning,” Baldwin said.

Bay County Sheriff’s officials called in every available deputy with water rescue training to handle the overwhelming number of calls.

“(It was) very manpower intensive because we have close to 20 miles of beach and we pull from every angle of patrol from our CPOs. Anybody that is surf rescue trained, we send out to the beach, we call people in on their days off,” Baldwin said.

Monday’s death is the first since June and early July when seven people died on Bay County beaches. This prompted several national media outlets to refer to Panama City Beach as the deadliest beach in America.

Local authorities have been taking a harder approach to enforcing the fines and penalties for people who violate the double red flag ordinance.

