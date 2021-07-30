Oklahoma mother arrested after 12-year-old gives birth to 24-year-old man’s baby

TULSA (WJW) – An Oklahoma mother has been arrested after her 12-year-old daughter gave birth to a 24-year-old man’s child.

Tulsa Police Department says the mother, Desiree Castaneda, allegedly knew of the relationship between the two and threw them a baby shower.

She faces charges of enabling child sex abuse and child neglect in the case.

According to police, the father of the baby, Juan Miranda-Jara, was arrested July 14 when officers were called to the hospital for a possible rape while the girl was in labor.

According to police, Miranda-Jara admitted he was in a relationship with the girl and that it started in October 2020. He also admitted he is the father of the baby, police say.

He faces charges of first-degree rape of a minor.

The girl’s father is in prison serving a 12-year sentence for first-degree rape in an unrelated case.