Ohio woman lets ‘God take the wheel’ as a test of faith, hits house in high-speed crash

by: Talia Naquin, Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – A driver involved in a high-speed collision after she literally tried to “let God take the wheel” last month now faces multiple charges, Ohio police say.

On June 15, officers responded to an intersection in the city of Beachwood where a car had knocked down several power lines, a utility pole, and crashed into a house shortly before midnight. No one in the home was hurt.

Traffic cameras showed the woman’s vehicle heading south on Richmond Rd. at more than 100 mph and speeding through a red light at Shaker Blvd before hitting the home.

The woman told police that she intentionally drove at that high rate of speed and through the red light to “test her faith with God,” according to the report. She explained she has been going through some “trials and tribulations” and was recently fired from her job. The woman said she “let go and let God take the wheel,” the police report said, adding that she believed she did the right thing.

Both the mother and daughter were taken to the hospital for evaluation; the other driver was not injured.

The woman faces multiple charges including felony assault, endangering a child and driving under suspension.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

