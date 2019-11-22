Ohio college student goes off on drunken tirade against officers arresting him

OXFORD, Ohio, (CNN) — A 19-year-old college student is facing several charges after he threatened police over the weekend.

They were checking up on him after his roommate was concerned about how drunk he was — and things quickly got confrontational.

“If you don’t tell me how much farther we have, I’ll kill both of your children,” Mark Moraski said.

It all started early Sunday morning outside of Miami University’s Dennison Hall. University police were called to assist paramedics with an intoxicated 19-year-old identified as Mark Moraski. Police say Moraski had been at a rugby party off campus Saturday night.

Police try to reason with Moraski while he’s in an ambulance. Moraski is eventually taken to the emergency room. As he walks in the profanity continues.

Moraski’s blood alcohol was three times the legal limit for driving when he was tested. His lawyer says he may have also suffered from a head injury. He has been charged with numerous counts including resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

