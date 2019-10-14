Officer who shot naked man in Georgia found not guilty

ATLANTA (AP) — Jurors have found a former Georgia police officer who fatally shot an unarmed, naked man not guilty of murder.

Robert “Chip” Olsen was responding to a call of a naked man behaving erratically outside an Atlanta-area apartment complex in March 2015 when he fatally shot 26-year-old Anthony Hill, an Air Force veteran who had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and PTSD.

Olsen had been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, violation of oath of office and making a false statement.

Jurors on Monday found Olsen guilty of the other three crimes.

A judge freed Olsen on bond until sentencing on Nov. 1.

