PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An off-duty Chicago police officer vacationing in Florida was arrested Monday after he was caught peeing into an ice machine while at a bar in St. Petersburg, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

An arrest report says an employee at Jimmy B’s Beach Bar, located in the 6200 block of Gulf Boulevard in St. Petersburg Beach, was going to get ice when the worker allegedly found 30-year-old Henry Capouch “pissing” on the ice cubes in the machine.

When the worker told the 30-year-old off-duty officer to stop, Capouch began swearing and pushing the worker “a couple times” with both of his hands, arrest documents added.

Shortly after, the worker and a security guard escorted a Pinellas County deputy to where Capouch was sitting on the beach with his girlfriend.

Authorities said Capouch was “actively resisting,” and not obeying commands while being detained. “Capouch continued to yell and kept standing when told to sit multiple times,” the arrest report said.

Documents noted Capouch’s actions may have been influenced by alcohol. He was charged with disorderly conduct and simple battery.

According to Nexstar’s WGN-TV, Capouch joined the Chicago Police Department five years ago. A spokesperson for the CPD said the department opened an internal investigation into Capouch’s alleged behavior.