NY bodega gives customers free food for solving math problems

National

by: Keyris Manzanares and CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN Newsource) — What’s 5×5? Knowing the right answer could get you free food at a New York deli.

A deli in the Bronx has gone viral after a TikTok video shows how a cashier is giving customers free stuff for solving simple math problems.

Ahmed Alwan, the store owner’s son, offered a contest and paid for the items out of his own pocket. During the contest, customers had five seconds after answering a math question correctly to get whatever they wanted from the store.

The videos of the contest are making Alwan an internet sensation. He now has over 300,000 TikTok followers.

