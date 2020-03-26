1  of  9
Closings
North Carolina baby found alive in plastic bag in wooded area

National

by: CNN

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (CNN) — Authorities in North Carolina are investigating after a newborn baby was found in a plastic bag.

The child is alive. He was found Wednesday in a wooded area in Union County.

Investigators say the Union County Sheriff’s Office was tipped off about the abandoned baby and went to check out the situation.

Once they arrived, deputies heard faint cries from the newborn and found him in the bag, hidden under leaves next to a fence.

Officials say the child was recently born. No other information has been released as the investigation is ongoing.

