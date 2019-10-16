Nominees announced for 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Sixteen artists have been announced for the next inductee class of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The nominees, which were announced Tuesday, include bands and artists from across many genres of music, from jam band to hip hop and beyond.

According to the Hall’s website, the public can vote once a day through Jan. 10 and pick up to five nominees per ballot by clicking here. The top five artists will comprise, a “Fans’ Ballot” that will be tallied along with the other ballots to choose the 2020 Inductees.

This year’s nominees include the following acts:

Pat Benatar

NEW YORK – MAY 27: Pat Benatar performs in Union Square Park May 27, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

Pat Benatar is a four-time Grammy Award winner who has had multiple platinum albums and 15 singles that have made the Billboard Top 40, including “Hit Me with Your Best Shot,” “Invincible” and “Love is a Battlefield.”

Dave Matthews Band

Dave Matthews of Dave Matthews Band performs at the 2001 MTV Movie Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles Saturday, June 2, 2001.(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Founded in Charlottesville, Virginia in 1991, Dave Matthews Band has combined different genres to form its own unique sound. The band has sold millions of albums and was the first band to have seven consecutive albums peak at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Some of their most popular songs are “Crash,” “Ants Marching” and “So Much to Say.”

Depeche Mode

397096 45: The band Depeche Mode pose backstage at the MTV European Music awards November 8, 2001 in Frankfurt, Germany. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

Formed in 1980, Depeche Mode has had 54 songs on the UK Singles Chart and has sold over 100 million albums around the world.

The Doobie Brothers

TEMPE, AZ – JANUARY 28: The Doobie Brothers perform during the Halftime show as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX at Sun Devil Stadium on January 28, 1996 in Tempe, Arizona. The Cowboys won 27-17. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

The Doobie Brothers was first formed in 1970 and has had a rotating cast of members that have gone on to have their own commercial success, such as Michael McDonald and Jeff “Skunk” Baxter. Some of their most popular songs are “Jesus is Just Alright,” “Taking it to the Streets” and “China Grove.”

Whitney Houston

TAMPA, FL – JANUARY 27: Whitney Houston sings the National Anthem before a game with the New York Giants taking on the Buffalo Bills prior to Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on January 27, 1991 in Tampa, Florida. The Giants won 20-19. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

Despite her death in 2012, Whitney Houston’s albums have continued to sell and she is still considered one of the most critically acclaimed pop singers of her generation. Some of her most popular songs are “I Will Always Love You,” “How Will I Know” and “Saving All My Love for You.”

Judas Priest

399727 13: Judas Priest band members (L-R) Ian Hill, Scott Travis, K.K. Downing, Tim “Ripper” Owens, and Glenn Tipton pose backstage January 17, 2002 before their set at the House of Blues in Las Vegas. The band is currently on tour to promote their new album “Demolition.” (Photo by Scott Harrison/Getty Images)

Judas Priest was formed in 1969 and is considered one of the most influential groups in heavy metal. Some of their biggest hits include “You’ve Got Another Thing Coming,” “Breaking the Law” and “Painkiller.”

Kraftwerk

INDIO, CA – APRIL 26: The electronic music band Kraftwerk performs during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival held at the Empire Polo Field on April 26, 2008 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Formed in 1970, this German band are considered pioneers in electronic music. Many artists in different genres have been influenced by Kraftwerk.

MC5

LONDON – AUGUST 26: MC5 pose in the media room at the 11th annual Kerrang Awards 2004 at the Carling Academy Brixton August 26, 2004 in London. The music awards, hosted by Kerrang! magazine, features categories including Best International Newcomer, Classic Songwriter and Best Band In The World. MC5 won the Kerrang! Icon Award. (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images)

MC5 came together in Michigan in 1964 and despite releasing only two studio albums, have been critically acclaimed and influential for their powerful sound.

Motörhead

HOLLYWOOD – SEPTEMBER 1: Motorhead gets inducted into Hollywood’s RockWalk at the Whisky A Go-Go September 1, 2003 in Hollywood, California. They will be performing tonight at the legendary club and they are (l to r) Philip Campbell, Lemmy Kilmister and Mikkey Dee. (Photo by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images)

From 1975 to 2015, frontman Ian Fraser “Lemmy” Kilmister led Motorhead through many changes in music, yet kept their focus as a hard rock band, influencing many metal and rock bands along the way. Their most popular song is “The Ace of Spades.” Lemmy died in 2015.

Nine Inch Nails

LOS ANGELES – DECEMBER 10: Trent Renzor and guitarist Aaron North of Nine Inch Nails performs at 106.7 KROQ’s “Almost Acoustic Christmas” at Gibson Ampitheater at Universal Studios on December 10, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Karl Walter/Getty Images)

Formed in 1988, Nine Inch Nails have been a big influence in industrial rock and have released nine albums.

The Notorious B.I.G.

NEW YORK – OCTOBER 25: A wax figure of Christopher ‘Biggie Smalls’ Wallace on display at its debut at Madame Tussauds in Times Square on October 25, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

In his lifetime, Christopher George Latore Wallace, better known as “The Notorious B.I.G.,” was one of the staples of East Coast hip hop. After his death in 1997, he continues to sell albums and is considered one of the greatest and most influential rappers of all time.

Rufus featuring Chaka Khan

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 11: Chaka Khan performs live at Sydney Festival 2014 at The Domain on January 11, 2014 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/Getty Images)

Rufus was an influential funk band that reached its highest heights when Chaka Khan was its primary singer. Some of their biggest hits are “Tell Me Something Good” and “Ain’t Nobody.”

Todd Rundgren

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 14: Musician Todd Rundgren performs at a press conference to announce an upcomming tour and performance by “The New Cars” at the House of Blues on March 14, 2006 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Todd Rundgren has spent the majority of his career as a solo artist who has released albums encompassing a wide variety of genres, from pop to R&B to electronic. Some of his best-known songs include “Hello It’s Me” and “I Saw the Light.”

Soundgarden

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 13: Kim Thayil and Chris Cornell of American rock group Soundgarden perform live on stage during the first day of Hard Rock Calling, at Hyde Park on July 13, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

Soundgarden was led by frontman Chris Cornell from 1984 to 1997 and then from 2010 to Cornell’s death in 2017. Some of their biggest songs are “Black Hole Sun” and “Spoonman.”

T. Rex

LONDON – MARCH 28: Christie’s’ employee Leonie Ashfield poses with Marc Bolan’s Gibson Guitar (GBP30,000 – GBP50,000) during the Pop Memorabilia press viewing at Christie’s auction house on March 28, 2007 in London England. (Photo by MJ Kim/Getty Images)

T. Rex was the band led by singer/songwriter Marc Bolan that released four albums between 1967 and 1977. Some of their biggest songs are “Get It On,” “Metal Guru” and “Hot Love.”

Thin Lizzy

LONDON – FEBRUARY 4: Vocalist Scott Gorham and original guitarist John Sykes of rock band Thin Lizzy performs on stage during London date of their UK tour, at the Shepherds Bush Empire on February 4, 2005 in London. (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images)

Thin Lizzy has gone through many personnel changes since it formed in Ireland around 1969, but its biggest commercial success was in the 1970s when its frontman was bassist Phil Lynott. Some of their biggest songs are “The Boys are Back in Town” and “Waiting for an Alibi.”

