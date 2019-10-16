Nominees announced for 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Sixteen artists have been announced for the next inductee class of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
The nominees, which were announced Tuesday, include bands and artists from across many genres of music, from jam band to hip hop and beyond.
According to the Hall’s website, the public can vote once a day through Jan. 10 and pick up to five nominees per ballot by clicking here. The top five artists will comprise, a “Fans’ Ballot” that will be tallied along with the other ballots to choose the 2020 Inductees.
This year’s nominees include the following acts:
Pat Benatar
Pat Benatar is a four-time Grammy Award winner who has had multiple platinum albums and 15 singles that have made the Billboard Top 40, including “Hit Me with Your Best Shot,” “Invincible” and “Love is a Battlefield.”
Dave Matthews Band
Founded in Charlottesville, Virginia in 1991, Dave Matthews Band has combined different genres to form its own unique sound. The band has sold millions of albums and was the first band to have seven consecutive albums peak at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Some of their most popular songs are “Crash,” “Ants Marching” and “So Much to Say.”
Depeche Mode
Formed in 1980, Depeche Mode has had 54 songs on the UK Singles Chart and has sold over 100 million albums around the world.
The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers was first formed in 1970 and has had a rotating cast of members that have gone on to have their own commercial success, such as Michael McDonald and Jeff “Skunk” Baxter. Some of their most popular songs are “Jesus is Just Alright,” “Taking it to the Streets” and “China Grove.”
Whitney Houston
Despite her death in 2012, Whitney Houston’s albums have continued to sell and she is still considered one of the most critically acclaimed pop singers of her generation. Some of her most popular songs are “I Will Always Love You,” “How Will I Know” and “Saving All My Love for You.”
Judas Priest
Judas Priest was formed in 1969 and is considered one of the most influential groups in heavy metal. Some of their biggest hits include “You’ve Got Another Thing Coming,” “Breaking the Law” and “Painkiller.”
Kraftwerk
Formed in 1970, this German band are considered pioneers in electronic music. Many artists in different genres have been influenced by Kraftwerk.
MC5
MC5 came together in Michigan in 1964 and despite releasing only two studio albums, have been critically acclaimed and influential for their powerful sound.
Motörhead
From 1975 to 2015, frontman Ian Fraser “Lemmy” Kilmister led Motorhead through many changes in music, yet kept their focus as a hard rock band, influencing many metal and rock bands along the way. Their most popular song is “The Ace of Spades.” Lemmy died in 2015.
Nine Inch Nails
Formed in 1988, Nine Inch Nails have been a big influence in industrial rock and have released nine albums.
The Notorious B.I.G.
In his lifetime, Christopher George Latore Wallace, better known as “The Notorious B.I.G.,” was one of the staples of East Coast hip hop. After his death in 1997, he continues to sell albums and is considered one of the greatest and most influential rappers of all time.
Rufus featuring Chaka Khan
Rufus was an influential funk band that reached its highest heights when Chaka Khan was its primary singer. Some of their biggest hits are “Tell Me Something Good” and “Ain’t Nobody.”
Todd Rundgren
Todd Rundgren has spent the majority of his career as a solo artist who has released albums encompassing a wide variety of genres, from pop to R&B to electronic. Some of his best-known songs include “Hello It’s Me” and “I Saw the Light.”
Soundgarden
Soundgarden was led by frontman Chris Cornell from 1984 to 1997 and then from 2010 to Cornell’s death in 2017. Some of their biggest songs are “Black Hole Sun” and “Spoonman.”
T. Rex
T. Rex was the band led by singer/songwriter Marc Bolan that released four albums between 1967 and 1977. Some of their biggest songs are “Get It On,” “Metal Guru” and “Hot Love.”
Thin Lizzy
Thin Lizzy has gone through many personnel changes since it formed in Ireland around 1969, but its biggest commercial success was in the 1970s when its frontman was bassist Phil Lynott. Some of their biggest songs are “The Boys are Back in Town” and “Waiting for an Alibi.”