WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) – A small plane headed for Boston, crash and burned in a field in Brookshire, just west of Katy, shortly after take-off. All passengers escaped and survived.
The plane crashed Tuesday morning and was engulfed in flames. 21 passengers on board and made it out safely. One passenger is 10-years-old. One person was transported with back injuries.
Waller County Office of Emergency Management is responding to the scene of a small plane crash in Waller County near Katy.
Remnants of the MD-80 plane burned completely, with only the tail of the plane still mostly recognizable. Tire tracks can be seen in a field a few hundred yards away that begin right off the runway of Houston Executive Airport.
