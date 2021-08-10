Newborn found inside dresser in Chicago alley right before trash pickup

CHICAGO (WGN) — A woman found a newborn baby boy inside a dresser in a Chicago alley on Tuesday, which was trash pickup day in the area.

The woman found the child around 8 a.m. in the Montclare community on the city’s northwest side. She was looking for recyclable materials near the trash cans when she found the baby inside a dresser drawer.

The woman held the child until paramedics arrived and reportedly said the infant was alive when they got there.

The dresser apparently was with some trash, and the baby was found just before garbage trucks arrived.

Chicago police said the baby was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital. The baby’s condition is unknown.

No further information was provided.