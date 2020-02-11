1  of  52
New York man pleads guilty for killing teen, posting photos online

UTICA, N.Y. (AP) — A 21-year-old man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing a 17-year-old girl and posting photos of her corpse online.

Brandon Clark of Cicero in central New York entered the plea Monday with the understanding he will get the maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

Clark was set to stand trial in Oneida County Court later this month for killing Bianca Devins last July.

Photos of the slain girl were shared widely online after Clark posted them on social media. He apologized in court on Monday.

