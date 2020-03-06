New details emerge in ‘freak’ utility pole accident that killed woman on Woodruff Farm Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — New details are emerging in the freak Columbus traffic accident that took the life of a 26-year-old Atlanta woman Wednesday afternoon on Woodruff Farm Road.

Keisha Edwards and a passenger survived the initial crash where her vehicle struck a wooden utility pole.

Edwards and the passenger got out of the vehicle to survey the damage, Columbus Police Lt. Lance Deaton told News 3 on Thursday morning. A passing motorist stopped to render aid.

The events that happened after that was unlike any Deaton or any other officer on the scene had ever seen.

“Basically, it was a one-car accident — car vs. pole — and everything you would want to happen happened,” Deaton said. “All the right things. They appeared to be OK, someone stopped to help.”

There were no utility lines on the pole, but there were guidewires that were knocked loose and hanging over Woodruff Farm Road, Deaton said.

Another motorist came through the accident scene and did not see the loose grey guidewires in the inclimate weather.

“Those guidewires yanked the pole and it swung like a pendulum,” Deaton said. “It hit all three people who were standing near the accident.”

Edwards died from the injuries, Deaton and Coroner Buddy Bryan said. The passenger in Edwards’ vehicle suffered a broken leg and the Good Samaritan suffered a broken foot.

The accident remains under investigation. No charges have been filed. Edwards’ body has been sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy.

