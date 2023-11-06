HENRY COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — Prosecutors are saying that a couple accused of putting their son’s body in a freezer in the August heat now bear responsibility for his death.

During a hearing on Monday, October 6, it was revealed that 44-year-old Michael Shane Halstead and 43-year-old Karen Tysinger Halstead are now facing one count of Reckless Manslaughter, a Class B felony, each.

The couple was arrested in late October and charged with one count of Abuse of a Corpse after the severely decomposed corpse of their 19-year-old son, Logan Halstead, was found in an overturned freezer in what used to be the backyard of the Halsteads’ home. Investigators say the body had been in the freezer since late July or early August.

Documents for the new charge state it was brought against the couple for “constantly disregarding treatment for Logan Halstead.”

On October 30, the Halsteads were each given a bond of $175,000, but Karin’s attorney, Dan Blalock, claimed the bond was too steep for his client and requested it be lowered.

During Monday’s hearing, Blalock said Karin was going to seek counseling or a treatment program to “help her function.”

Henry County Judge James Peterson lowered Karin’s bond to $30,000 for the Abuse of a Corpse charge and added a $60,000 bond for the Reckless Manslaughter charge. She has a total bond of $90,000.

Micheal’s bond was kept at $175,000 for the Abuse of a Corpse charge, and a $100,000 bond was added for Reckless Manslaughter. He has a total bond of $275,000.