NCAA: Only essential staff, limited family attendance at championships including basketball tournaments

(WIAT) — The NCAA has just announced that they will not be allowing fans to attend sporting events until further notice.
This decision does include both the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments later this month.
The announcement was made by NCAA President Mark Emmert on Twitter Wednesday. Emmert said that only essential staff and limited family members will be allowed to attend the games.
“This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and most importantly, our student-athletes,” the press release read.
This comes after the NBA, NHL, MLS and MLB all announced that lockerrooms would be closed off from media and other personnel. The Golden State Warriors will play the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday night in an empty arena.
As of Wednesday, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) says there are 938 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States with 29 deaths. There have been over 115,000 cases worldwide.
