National Sandwich Day: Where to get deals and freebies on subs and sandwiches

(NEXSTAR) – It’s just as the Earl of Sandwich would have wanted.

In celebration of National Sandwich Day, sandwich shops across the country are treating Americans to cheap subs and hoagies on Nov. 3. National chains including Subway, Jersey Mike’s and Panera (and many more) are celebrating the occasion with sandwich-positive promotions including free food, buy-one-get-one subs and even custom “sandwich art,” among other deals and discounts.

Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs is giving its Rewards members the chance to win a free sub on National Sandwich Day by entering specific promo codes into the Firehouse Subs app. For the codes, customers are being instructed to keep up-to-date with to the brand’s social-media channels, specifically Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Jersey Mike’s Subs

In honor of National Sandwich Day, Jersey Mike’s is offering $2 off any regular sub for app users who enter the code “SANDWICH.” The deal is valid from Nov. 3 through Nov. 7, 2021.

Jimmy John’s

Jimmy John’s isn’t giving away sandwiches on National Sandwich Day, but they are donating 100% of sales from their Beefy Black & Bleu sandwiches to the Jimmy John’s Foundation, a partner of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

McAlister’s Deli

Starting on Nov. 3, McAlister’s Rewards Members at participating locations can get a second sandwich for 50% off by using a promotion featured in the McAlister’s app. The deal will be available in each user’s account through Nov. 17.

Panera

Panera’s biggest fans can enter its “Sandwich Day Sweepstakes” for one of 25 chances to win a custom portrait of themselves sitting atop “their favorite Panera sandwich.” The portrait will be painted by Jeff McCarthy, the artist behind Celebs on Sandwiches. Fans have through Nov. 8 to enter.

Popeyes

New users who sign up for the Popeyes app on Nov. 3 can get a free Popeyes Chicken Sandwich by ordering a minimum of $10 worth of food from participating U.S. restaurants (Alaska and Hawaii excluded).

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Potbelly is celebrating National Sandwich Day with a buy-one-get-one-free offer: Customers who order an Original- or BIG-sized sandwich on Nov. 3 will be treated to a free Original sandwich. Orders must be placed online, or via the Potbelly app.

Schlotzsky’s

Customers using the Schlotzsky’s app for in-store or online orders can get a medium sandwich for $5 on Nov. 3. A service fee of $0.35 applies to web or app orders.

Subway

Subway’s MyWay members can redeem a free footlong with the purchase of any two other footlongs on National Sandwich Day. The deal is redeemable online or via the Subway app from Nov. 3 through Nov. 6.

Wendy’s

For the entire month of November, Wendy’s is offering two of its breakfast sandwiches — the Sausage, Egg and Cheese Biscuit, or the or Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit — for just $1 apiece. The deals are available at participating locations through the end of November, during local breakfast hours.