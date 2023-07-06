HUNSTVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Hire a Veteran Day is July 25, and Still Serving Veterans helps veterans connect with employers.

Still Serving Veterans‘ primary goal is to help veterans transition from military life to civilian life and find meaningful employment. Still Serving Veterans offers free career and transition counseling services to veterans. The organization stated veterans know how to work as a team and are comfortable in diverse workplaces.

Still Serving Veterans noted employers can call 256-883-7035 for help in hiring veterans.