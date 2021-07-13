National Fry Day 2021: Where you can find the deals on french fries

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Tuesday is National French Fries Day and there are several restaurants offering deals to help you celebrate.
National Fry Day 2021:
- White Castle: At participating White Castle locations you can get a free small order of french fries with a coupon on its website or via its app. No purchase is necessary.
- Lion’s Choice – St. Louis-based chain of restaurants is offering free regular-sized fries with any purchase.
- McDonald’s – You can get free fries from McDonald’s by downloading the app, opting-in for rewards and adding the deal for medium fries to your cart.
- Rally’s or Checkers – Pay just one dollar for fries of any size and they will donate it to the No Kid Hungry, a campaign to end childhood hunger in America.
- Hardee’s – Sign up for email newsletters and get a coupon for a free small fry and small beverage with the purchase of any Original Angus Burger.
- Wendy’s – The restaurant is giving away a free large order of fries with any purchase via the app.