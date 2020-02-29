Mrs. Dash to drop ‘Mrs.’ from name

(CNN) — A popular seasoning appears to have gone through a divorce.
Mrs. Dash is now known as simply, “Dash.” Parent company B&G Foods announced the change Thursday.
It didn’t provide details on what prompted the move except to say it refers to the speed one can use the salt-free seasoning.
Dash is also partnering with health and wellness expert Joy Bauer.
