Mrs. Dash to drop ‘Mrs.’ from name

(CNN) — A popular seasoning appears to have gone through a divorce.

Mrs. Dash is now known as simply, “Dash.” Parent company B&G Foods announced the change Thursday.

It didn’t provide details on what prompted the move except to say it refers to the speed one can use the salt-free seasoning.

Dash is also partnering with health and wellness expert Joy Bauer.

