Officials with the Theodore Dawes Fire Rescue Department said a Mobile Police Department vehicle was hit while responding to a crash on Interstate 10.

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Theodore Dawes Fire Rescue Department said a Mobile Police Department vehicle was hit while responding to a crash on Interstate 10.

According to a Facebook post, TDFR, MPD, and Mobile County EMS responded to a crash on eastbound I-10 early Sunday morning. While on the scene of the crash, a car ran into a parked MPD vehicle.

“This highlights the dangers of working on our roadways and points out the need to be extra aware when approaching an active emergency scene,” read the post.

The condition of the driver who hit the MPD vehicle is unknown and we don’t know if anyone was hurt. Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating the crash. We have reached out to ALEA for more information and are waiting to hear back.