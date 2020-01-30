Mobile Police say ‘small child’ was shot at Red Roof Inn near Dauphin St

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE: (9:20 AM) — Mobile Police tell our sister station WKRG News 5 that a child was shot at the Red Roof Inn on I-65 near Dauphin Street Thursday morning.
Police received a call around 8:25 am of one person shot. Mobile Police say when officers arrived they did not see anything but later got a call that an infant arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.
The condition of the child is unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Mobile Police Department is responding to a reported shooting on I-65 Service Road South near Dauphin Street.
The report came in around 8:20 am. News 5 is working to find out more.
