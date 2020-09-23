Mizzou head coach: transparency trumps competitive edge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Eli Drinkwitz could have kept private the COVID-19 testing numbers within the Missouri football program.
Instead, the new coach of the Tigers laid everything on the table ahead of their opener against Alabama.
The reason was quite simple: He believes the public health crisis that has killed more than 200,000 people in the U.S. alone is more important than any competitive advantage that could be gained by refusing to let the Crimson Tide know how many players could be ruled out.
