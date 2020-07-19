Mike Tyson to kick off “Shark Week”

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WIAT) — Former heavyweight boxing champ Mike Tyson will kick off Discovery Channel’s “Shark Week” by taking on a new opponent.

The network says Tyson will square off underwater against a shark, in the name of research.

There’s no word on exactly how Tyson and the shark will interact or what this face-off with entail.

But the network says no sharks were injured. The special airs on the first day of “Shark Week”: Sunday, August 9th.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page