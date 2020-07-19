Mike Tyson to kick off “Shark Week”

(WIAT) — Former heavyweight boxing champ Mike Tyson will kick off Discovery Channel’s “Shark Week” by taking on a new opponent.

The network says Tyson will square off underwater against a shark, in the name of research.

There’s no word on exactly how Tyson and the shark will interact or what this face-off with entail.

But the network says no sharks were injured. The special airs on the first day of “Shark Week”: Sunday, August 9th.

