1  of  3
Breaking News
Gov. Ivey declares state of emergency over coronavirus; K-12 schools taking 2.5-week break President Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus Alabama’s second coronavirus case confirmed
Live Now
The CBS 42 News at 6 p.m.
1  of  19
Closings
All Alabama Schools Barons games National Anthem auditions Birmingham Barons 2020 season Birmingham Bulls Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama Cher at the BJCC City of Tuscaloosa Greater Birmingham Humane Society Helena City Court for Tuesday March 17th Negro Southern League Museum’s Jackie Robinson Street Festival Rebel Run at Vestavia Hills High School Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema State Archery Championship State Capitol Tours SWAC basketball games at Bartow Arena The Birmingham Public Library’s Partnership Community Health Fair The NCAA Division II Track and Field and Women’s Basketball UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball Village 2 Village 10K

Michigan records 12 cases of COVID-19

National

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The state of Michigan now has 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday night.

State officials say 10 new people tested positive for the virus. Two people tested positive Tuesday, in Oakland and Wayne counties.

The new positive cases are in Ingham, Kent, Montcalm, Oakland, St. Clair and Washtenaw counties and are:

  • One woman in Ingham County who traveled on a cruise.
  • Two woman and one man in Kent County who traveled internationally.
  • One woman in Montcalm County who traveled internationally.
  • Two men in Oakland County. One traveled domestically. The other has no travel history.
  • One man in St.Clair County who traveled domestically.
  • One woman and one man in Washtenaw County. One has traveled domestically and the other has traveled internationally.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has already declared a state of emergency, and health officials are advising a number of measures to keep the illness from spreading. Whitmer is scheduled to provide an update around 11 p.m. You can watch it on WOOD TV8 and WOODTV.com.

Michigan COVID-19 data can be found on the state’s website.

Officials reminded people to wash their hands frequently for 20 seconds using soap and warm water, to cough and sneeze into their upper arm, and not to touch their face.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Tracking coronavirus

They also recommended calling off any event at which more than 100 people would gather. That led to a slew of cancellations across West Michigan.

More than 127,00 people have contracted COVID-19 worldwide, about 1,300 of whom are in the United States. It often presents with mild symptoms and most people who get it recover. However, it can be deadly, especially for older patients and those with preexisting conditions.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories