Measles cases for 2019 highest in US since 1992

NEW YORK CITY (CNN NEWSOURCE) — Seven new cases of measles were reported in the U.S. last week, bringing the number of cases for the year up to 1,250.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports measles cases have been confirmed in 31 states, 75 percent of which have been in New York. Most of the cases have occurred among people who haven’t been vaccinated.

Back in May, a baby in St. Clair County was believed to have had the measles. However, this was later proven to not be the case. Outside of this, there have been no confirmed measles cases in Alabama for the year.

The CDC said 119 people with measles have been hospitalized.

The number of confirmed cases in 2019 is the highest in the country since 1992.