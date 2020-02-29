McDonald’s giving away free McMuffins Monday as Wendy’s sets to launch breakfast menu

FILE – This Nov. 25, 2019, file photo shows McDonald’s sign above the fast food restaurant near downtown Los Angeles. The Labor Department issued a final rule Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, that clarifies when a worker is employed by more than one company, an issue that affects franchise businesses such as McDonald’s and firms that have outsourced services such as cleaning and maintenance. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

(CNN) — You can get a free Egg McMuffin at McDonald’s on Monday on the chain’s inaugural “National Egg McMuffin Day.”

It comes as the 50th anniversary of the Egg McMuffin approaches next year.

What’s better than breakfast? A FREE Egg McMuffin for breakfast. Dreams do come true! National #EggMcMuffinDay is 3/2. Get one free with our App. pic.twitter.com/RS235xZ3A1 — National #EggMcMuffinDay is 3/2. Where? (@McDonalds) February 28, 2020

The Egg McMuffin was accidentally created in 1971 when a franchise owner tried to make eggs benedict.

To claim yours, you need to download the McDonald’s app and create an account and show up at a McDonald’s between 6 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. local time.

No purchase is necessary.

Wendy’s is launching its breakfast menu across the US on the same day.

