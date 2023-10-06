TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — McDonald’s famous Boo Buckets are making a return just in time for Halloween.

The fast food giant confirmed Friday that the buckets are back this year for a limited time.

(McDonald’s)

The buckets temporarily replace the company’s cardboard Happy Meal container, bringing customers some Halloween nostalgia.

McDonald’s first debuted the Boo Buckets in 1986. The limited-time buckets were a staple during the season before they vanished from 2016 to 2022.

This year, a purple bucket joins the lineup for the first time since they were launched. The designs are called Monster, Skeleton, Mummy and Vampire.

The buckets aren’t just to hold your meal, but they can be reused as candy buckets or Halloween decorations.

Customers can get their hands on a Boo Bucket by ordering a Happy Meal through the app or at the store beginning Oct. 17 through Halloween or while supplies last.