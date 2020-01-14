Man who shot church gunman gets highest Texas civilian honor

AUSTIN, Texas. (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has presented the state’s highest civilian honor to a 71-year-old man who shot and killed an armed attacker at a church in December.
Abbott gave Jack Wilson the Governor’s Medal of Courage on Monday. Wilson is a firearms instructor who trained the West Freeway Church of Christ’s volunteer security team.
He shot the attacker once in the head after the gunman opened fire with a shotgun in the church’s sanctuary. Two parishioners were killed in the attack. Authorities later identified the attacker as 43-year-old Keith Thomas Kinnunen, who had a history of criminal and psychological trouble.
