Man sues to stop Georgia city from moving Confederate statue

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A middle Georgia man has filed a lawsuit to stop the city of Macon from moving a Confederate statue away from a downtown intersection.

The Macon-Bibb County Commission agreed last week to move the statue to a park near a cemetery, saying it’s part of a street improvement plan.

Martin Bell sued Monday in Bibb County Superior Court, arguing the move would violate his rights. Bell wants a judge to stop the move and order Macon-Bibb County to pay him damages.

Lawyer Walker Chandler tells news outlets that Bell’s suit aims to keep the monuments from being moved from “places of honor” and “stuck out near the cemetery.”

