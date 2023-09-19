MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was stabbed multiple times after another man accused him of theft, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department (MPD).

MPD said officers were called around midnight Saturday to Ascension Providence on a report of an assault. When officers arrived, they found that the incident had taken place on the 4000 block of Schillinger Road South.

According to MPD, the victim told officers he was sitting in his car when a man whom he knew approached him, accused him of theft, pulled out a knife and stabbed him multiple times.

The victim was able to get away and was taken to the hospital by personal vehicle.