Man impersonating officer pulls over van full of cops

In this Aug. 16, 2019 photo provided by the Nassau County Police Department in Hicksville, N.Y., 25-year-old Valiery Portlock is shown. Police say they arrested Portlock for attempting to pull an unmarked van full of detectives over on New York’s Long Island while posing as a police officer. (Nassau County Police Department via AP)

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (AP/WIAT) — According to the Nassau County Police department, a Hicksville man was arrested for criminal impersonation last week on August 16. Detectives say that 25-year-old Valiery Portlock of Gerald Avenue was traveling on Hicksville Road in a black Nissan Sentra when he activated his air horn and the emergency lights built on his car in an attempt to pull over a van.

As it turns out, the van was occupied by Nassau County Electronics Squad detectives. The detectives, while stopped in traffic, identified themselves and then approached Portlock’s vehicle.

Portlock fled the scene, swerved into oncoming traffic, and refused to stop. He continued to drive at a high speed onto Long Island Expressway. Highway patrol officers were notified and spotted Portlock, initiating a traffic stop. Portlock was placed under arrest without incident.

He is charged with first-degree criminal impersonation, second-degree reckless endangerment and unlawful fleeing from a police officer along with multiple VTL violations.

Portlock was arraigned on Aug. 17 at the First District Court in Hempstead.