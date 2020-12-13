Man arrested after climbing onto wing of Alaskan Airlines flight

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WIAT) — A man was taken into custody after he climbed onto the wing of an Alaska Airlines plane at the las Vegas Airport Saturday. Investigators say the man had hopped a perimeter fence to get to the plane.

As police officers approach the man, he slid down the winglet and fell to the tarmac below. Authorities took the man into custody — where he taken to a medical facility.

The plane returned to the gate for a full inspection after the incident, and later departed about four hours later.

