Man arrested after climbing onto wing of Alaskan Airlines flight

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WIAT) — A man was taken into custody after he climbed onto the wing of an Alaska Airlines plane at the las Vegas Airport Saturday. Investigators say the man had hopped a perimeter fence to get to the plane.

As police officers approach the man, he slid down the winglet and fell to the tarmac below. Authorities took the man into custody — where he taken to a medical facility.

The plane returned to the gate for a full inspection after the incident, and later departed about four hours later.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES