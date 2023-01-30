MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officers of the Monroe Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Auburn Avenue around 10:19 a.m. Sunday in reference to a report of a suspect trespassing. Police were informed that the suspect allegedly was in the homeowner’s backyard without their permission, stealing a wheelbarrow.

According to officers, they located the suspect and identified him as Rickey A. Evans. Authorities attempted to place Evans, 62, in handcuffs, but he refused to follow orders, forcing officers to use a taser.

Evans was subsequently arrested and taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with theft, resisting an officer and criminal trespass.