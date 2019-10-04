Man accused of killing mom’s cat after deciding it “would be easier to kill an animal” than a human

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — A Colorado Springs man is accused of killing his mom’s cat after he decided it “would be easier to kill an animal” than a person, according to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

Cohen Heath, 18, was arrested September 12. He is charged with one count of aggravated cruelty to animals, which is a felony.

News13’s Nexstar sister station FOX21 News has obtained the arrest affidavit, which can be viewed via the link below.

*A warning: the document contains some disturbing details.*

Click here to view Heath’s affidavit.

FOX21 News spoke to HSPPR Sergeant Joseph Langford about the process law enforcement followed in investigating this case.

According to HSPPR, Heath told an Animal Law Enforcement sergeant that he originally thought he might kill a friend who was staying at his house at the time. He then thought of killing his mother, according to HSPPR. He decided to kill the cat because it “would be easier to kill an animal,” according to HSPPR.

HSPPR said Heath put the cat in a bag and stabbed it in a storm drain. He then mutilated the body of the cat “so he could keep mementos,” according to court documents.

HSPRR said animal law enforcement can press charges, but cannot make an arrest. The Colorado Springs Police Department assisted in this case due to the nature of the crime and it being an aggravated felony case.

Heath has a preliminary hearing scheduled for October 21.

