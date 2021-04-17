LSU fraternity pays off former cook’s mortgage

Video used with permission from Amy Joubert

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Two weeks ago, a former cook for an LSU fraternity had a very special day.

Jessie Hamilton was the beneficiary of big surprise on her 74th birthday.

For 14 years, Hamilton was one of the cooks for members of the Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity. According to fraternity member Johnny Joubert, they “cooked breakfast, lunch and dinner for about 50 people.”

The fraternity raised over $50,000 to pay off Robinson’s mortgage.

“Jessie was and still is a wonderful person,” Joubert said. “We hope that we have inspired others to do good works for people in their lives.”