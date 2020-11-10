Long lines for whiskey release sweepstakes day in Alabama

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Eastern Shore residents lined the lot at ABC Select Spirits in the Baldwin square shopping center Monday to grab limited edition bottles of whiskey.

In a press release, The Alabama Alcohol and Beverage Council (ABC) says Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon and other hard-to-get whiskeys were available for purchase. There were more than 100 limited whiskeys to shop for.

The Limited Whiskey Release Sweepstakes was held between Oct. 5-25 and chose 100 people at random for each location to purchase restricted quantities of the coveted whiskey brands.

Eight stores across the state hosted the release day.

The stores that participated were:

ABC Store #4 – 1199 S. Donahue Dr., Auburn, AL 36830

ABC Store #53 – 8115 Hwy. 72 West, Madison, AL 35758

ABC Store #55 – 201 Rele St., Mountain Brook, AL 35223

ABC Store #58 – 3232 Galleria Cir., Ste. 110, Hoover, AL 35244

ABC Store #67 – 160 Baldwin Sq., Fairhope, AL 36532

ABC Store #87 – 6941 Bellingrath Rd., Theodore, AL 36582

ABC Store #102 – 3420 McFarland Blvd. East, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405

ABC Store #175 – 2786 Eastern Blvd., Montgomery, AL 36117

###

About Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board:

Created by the Alabama Legislature in 1937, the Alabama ABC Board controls alcoholic beverages through distribution, licensing, enforcement and education. The Board operates 174 retail stores that sell alcohol to consumers. Also, the Board conducts a school-based, anti-underage drinking program – Under Age, Under Arrest –

LATEST STORIES: