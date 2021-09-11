Local lawmakers react to Biden administration vaccine mandate

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — If the law mandating vaccinations in workplaces with more than 100 employees passes, it is estimated that around 100-million Americans will be impacted.

“His outrageous, overreaching mandates will no doubt be challenged in the courts,” Alabama Governor Kay Ivey said in a statement earlier this week. “Placing more burdens on both employers and employees during a pandemic with the rising inflation rates and lingering labor shortages is totally unacceptable.”

And Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba says he agrees with Governor Ivey.

“I have always been of the opinion it should be a personal choice,” Saliba said. “My family has had the vaccination and believe that is one of the ways to combat the virus, but we don’t feel we should mandate that.”

WDHN reached out to Alabama Senator Donnie Chesteen for comment and he had this to say.

“I believe this is an overreach of government power and it is infringing on individuals’ rights,” Chesteen said.

Another Houston County official spoke out on the mandate as well.

“I talk to business owners every day,” Houston County District 4 Commissioner, Brandon Shoupe said. “So now you are going to require your employees to get vaccinated or what? Are you going to fire them? You can’t fire them, you won’t be able to hire replacements. Employers don’t really have a lot of power, the employees have the power. If they say no, what are you going to do about it? You can’t do anything.”