LIVE NOW: Sen. Kamala Harris holds campaign event in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris is in Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 2.

Senator Harris will participate in voter mobilization drive-in event, where she will campaign and urge Nevadans to make a plan to vote early and outline the Biden-Harris agenda to contain Covid-19 and expected to mention President Trump’s recent Covid-19 test.

She is set to speak at 3:30 p.m. from the University of Nevada Las Vegas’ Preschool.

