Large fire consumes $2 million mansion in Concord, Mass.

Firefighters on the scene of a large fire at a Concord mansion (CBS Boston)

CONCORD, Mass. (CBS) — Firefighters from 15 communities responded to a heavy fire at a mansion in Concord, Massachusetts Friday morning, CBS Boston reports.

At least six fire trucks were dispatched to the Fairhaven Hill home at 9:50 a.m. local time. It is believed the fire began in the basement and spread to the attic.

Due to a lack of fire hydrants in the neighborhood, tanker trucks carrying tens of thousands of gallons of water were brought in. Despite the firefighters’ efforts, the fire consumed the home after two hours.

Water is an issue here. The fire chief tells us over 10,000 gallons have been brought in so far. @wbz pic.twitter.com/VlpZfQcKXo — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) December 27, 2019

Property records show the $2 million mansion was built in 1897. The five-bedroom, five-bath home also boasts a tennis court and a pool on its property.

Two workers were inside the home when the fire started; both were able to escape safely.

