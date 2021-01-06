LIVE | Georgia Governor Kemp holds press conference

National
Posted: / Updated:

(WJBF) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan are set to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

It’s set to take place at 5 p.m.

MORE TOP STORIES:

    Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Share this story

    TRENDING STORIES