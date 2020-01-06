Little Caesars to start delivering for first time in 20 years

(CNN) — The chain known for its “Pizza Pizza” is now offering delivery.
The service started on Monday at 90 percent of its stores.
Little Caesars last delivered pizzas over 20 years ago, but back then delivery service was offered at far fewer locations.
Prices will be the same as on the take-out menu, but there is a charge for delivery.
