Linkin Park files cease-and-desist order to Trump campaign to stop using their music

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WIAT) — The rock band Linkin Park is the latest group to tell the Trump campaign to stop using their music.

On Saturday night, President Trump retweeted a video featuring the band’s song “In the End.” The band responded in a tweet of its own …saying it doesn’t endorse the president.

Artists Neil Young, The Rolling Stones, and Tom Petty have all previously demanded the Trump campaign stop using their music.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page