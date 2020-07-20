Linkin Park files cease-and-desist order to Trump campaign to stop using their music

(WIAT) — The rock band Linkin Park is the latest group to tell the Trump campaign to stop using their music.
On Saturday night, President Trump retweeted a video featuring the band’s song “In the End.” The band responded in a tweet of its own …saying it doesn’t endorse the president.
Artists Neil Young, The Rolling Stones, and Tom Petty have all previously demanded the Trump campaign stop using their music.
