MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The warden of Alabama’s largest prison has been placed on mandatory leave.

State records show that Deborah Toney, the warden of Limestone Correctional Facility, was placed on leave on March 21 for up to 10 workdays.

Limestone Correctional Facility

Kristi Simpson, a spokeswoman for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed the action against Toney, but said she could not comment further, “as this is an internal personnel matter.”

State rules allow employees to be placed on leave when it is in the best interest of the department, such as when the employee is under investigation for something that may lead to disciplinary proceedings.