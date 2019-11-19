‘Let the baby die’ sign targets baby battling rare disorders

TOLEDO, OH (CNN) — “Let the baby die.” That’s the cruel message on a sign directed at an Ohio family with a baby battling rare disorders.

KC Ahlers put up six signs around the Franklin Park mall that share a bit about baby RJ’S disorders and how others can help by donating.

This week, three of those signs were joined by a ruthless one that read: “Stop asking for money, let the baby die. It’s called Darwinism. Happy Holidays.”

When Ahlers first read that message targeting his son, he was filled with rage, he said, “It shocked me. I mean it really shocked me that somebody would have that kind of cruelty.”

Ahlers added, “I came out. I saw it. Immediately took the one down. There were other ones that were up, but somebody, some other good Samaritans kicked them down.”

In October, the Ahlers’ hosted a superhero-themed fundraiser.

About $4,000 was raised.

Ahlers said, “I was actually very impressed and touched by the outpouring of love that the Toledo community, our fellow Toledoans, showed on us, see even RJ was too.”

Ahlers says that money went toward an expensive genetic test.

Baby RJ’s parents say their son has two rare birth disorders.

One impacts his brain, the other stems from a chromosome abnormality.

Now, there is a hole present in RJ’s heart and Ahlers says most babies with these diseases do not live past age two.

Tonight the father decided to throw away the hate and send a different message to whoever made the signs.

Ahlers said, “We want to raise our son to not reciprocate hatred. We want to battle hatred with love. So, we obviously know somebody that did this is disturbed and we hope they get help. But, we’re going to keep taking your signs down as we see them because this town doesn’t need hatred. This town needs love.”

The Ahlers family is organizing a fundraiser at a restaurant in Toledo on December 15.

There is also a GoFundMe campaign for RJ. To donate, click here.

LATEST POSTS