Law makers hash out $1 Trillion infrastructure bill

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – After weeks of back and forth, U.S. lawmakers have spoken about amendments to a huge infrastructure bill, but not everyone is on board as Republicans and Democrats hash out where the funds should be allocated.

Mayors from across the U.S. including nine mayors from Georgia including Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. have signed a letter urging congress to pass it.

U.S. Senators are working to finalize a $1 Trillion infrastructure bill that could help fix roads, bridges and transportation projects.

Gina Raimondo, Secretary of Commerce said, “There would be enormous positive effects for the people of GA. It would create thousands of jobs, rebuild bridges, replace water pipes and add fiber for broadband and you would see people working to rebuild infrastructure.”

The bill would expand rural internet access, fix airports and mass transit systems like Amtrak and add electric vehicle charging stations and expand solar energy.

“Most people in rural areas don’t have access to broadband. That means kids couldn’t go to school or the doctor,” said Raimondo.

The White House released a report that shows Georgia has nearly 400 bridges considered to be in poor condition with the state receiving a “C” on its report card.

Deputy National Climate Advisor for the White House, Ali Zaidi said, “We need to invest climate solutions that end greenhouse gas emissions, help elevate roads and bridges, harden our critical infrastructure, and make sure we have back-up power and cooling stations.”

Raimondo said, “Every single town in America will benefit so if you are in a rural area or in Atlanta, you know which bridges are crumbling, which areas don’t have broadband.”

The bill could be ready for a final vote as early as by the end of the week.

If approved, this would be one of the largest infrastructure investments in decades.