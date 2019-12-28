Last fundraising plunge for ice bucket challenge inspiration

FILE – In this April 13, 2015, file photo, Pete Frates, former Boston College baseball player whose Ice Bucket Challenge raised millions for ALS research, is applauded by Boston Red Sox general manager Ben Cherington, far left, and his wife Julie Frates, center, along with other family members prior to the home opener baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Washington Nationals at Fenway Park in Boston. Frates, who was stricken with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. He was 34. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

GLOUCESTER, Mass. (AP) —Supportersof Pete Frates are taking one last chilly plunge for the former college baseball player whose battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease helped inspire the ALS ice bucket challenge.

The Frates family says Saturday’s annual “Plunge for Pete” at Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester, Massachusetts, will be their last.

The event, in its eighth year, raised money for the Pete Frates #3 Fund, which helped pay for Frates’ medical bills.

The former Boston College baseball player, who lived in Beverly, a suburb north of Boston, died Dec. 9 after a seven-year battle with ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. He would have turned 35 on Saturday.

John Frates, Pete’s father, said the event has come “full circle” as the first one was also held on his son’s birthday. “It’s aligning perfectly for this one to be the last,” he told The Gloucester Daily Times earlier this week.

John Frates said the family has accumulated roughly $500,000 in debt for their son’s medical care and the final fundraiser will hopefully help close the gap.

The family will continue to raise money for the separate Peter Frates Family Foundation that helps other ALS patients cover home health care costs, he said.

Pete Frates’s wife, Julie, said she’ll be participating in plunge for the first time.

She’s raised nearly $300,000 and promises to jump into the waters wearing “Pete’s favorite red white and blue bikini that I wore when we met on the Fourth of July, eight years ago,” according to her Facebook fundraising page.

Organizers say nearly 300 have so far signed up to take the actual plunge. That exceeds the peak of 250 participants the event saw in 2014, the year the ice bucket challenge went viral and raised more than $200 million for ALS research worldwide, they say.

The ice bucket challenge involved pouring a bucket of ice water over your head and posting a video of it on social media and then challenge others to do the same or make a donation to charity. Most people did both.

ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that leads to paralysis due to the death of motor neurons in the spinal cord and brain. There is no known cure.