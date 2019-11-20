Kentucky high school students break autistic classmate’s jaw

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (CNN) — Courtney Damron is trying to wrap her mind around what happened to her younger brother at Iroquois High School on Thursday.

“He’s a really good kid. I mean, he’s on the autism spectrum. He doesn’t bother anybody,” Damron said.

Damron said her brother went into the bathroom at school, where he was attacked by four other students.

“He doesn’t have anything but a phone. He doesn’t have a job. He doesn’t have any money. He’s 17. So when he gave him his phone, they smashed it,” Damron said. “They hit him once, knocked him out, and then they kept hitting him. And now he’s got a broken jaw.”

Her brother was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital, where he will have to have surgery to repair the fractured jaw on Friday.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and JCPS confirmed to news outlets that four students are being investigated. Security camera footage shows the group of male students going into the restroom and one coming out to check the halls.

There are SRO’s from the sheriff’s office working at Iroquois High School but Damron believes there needs to be more.

“I think if they had a couple more security guards or a metro officer like they did when I was there, it could have been prevented or it could have been stopped and he could’ve been helped before it got to this,” she said.

Damon Simmons pleaded not guilty to the assault charge. He is due back in court Nov. 26.

